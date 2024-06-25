Marketplace.
image 1 of Snug Chill Out Pillows - 4 Pack
image 1 of Snug Chill Out Pillows - 4 Packimage 2 of Snug Chill Out Pillows - 4 Packimage 3 of Snug Chill Out Pillows - 4 Packimage 4 of Snug Chill Out Pillows - 4 Packimage 5 of Snug Chill Out Pillows - 4 Pack

Snug Chill Out Pillows - 4 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by eBedding Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£22.99

£22.99/each

Snug Chill Out Pillows - 4 Pack
Sleep happy in summer with Snug. Our Chill Out pillows are lightweight, breathable and super comfy. The pillows are covered in soft microfibre and filled with squidgy fibres, the winning combo for a relaxing and refreshing night's sleep.We've got you; your bedding is filled with recycled materials giving our lovely planet a helping hand. We care so you can be carefree, the squidgy fibres were once plastic bottles that have enjoyed a wonderful makeover. Our packaging is made from 30% recycled materials and can be fully recycled.Here at snug, we believe that everyone deserves a happy sleep!

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here