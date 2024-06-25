Snug Chill Out Pillows - 4 Pack

Sleep happy in summer with Snug. Our Chill Out pillows are lightweight, breathable and super comfy. The pillows are covered in soft microfibre and filled with squidgy fibres, the winning combo for a relaxing and refreshing night's sleep.

We've got you; your bedding is filled with recycled materials giving our lovely planet a helping hand. We care so you can be carefree, the squidgy fibres were once plastic bottles that have enjoyed a wonderful makeover. Our packaging is made from 30% recycled materials and can be fully recycled.

Here at snug, we believe that everyone deserves a happy sleep!