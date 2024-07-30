Silentnight Deep Sleep Bed Pillows, Hypoallergenic, Medium Soft Support, 6 Pack

Sink into deeper sleep. Generously filled for endless comfort and support, helping you to sleep more deeply every night. The Silentnight Deep Sleep Pillows are generously filled with hollowfibre and wrapped in soft-touch covers which results in soft, comfortable and supportive pillows providing exceptional comfort throughout the night.

The Silentnight Deep Sleep Pillows are made right here in the UK and come with a 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee for peace of mind. They are hypoallergenic which means they are kind to skin and do not include any contents likely to cause allergies and are machine washable.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

SOFT/MEDIUM SUPPORT: Use one pillow for soft comfort or two pillows for firmer support.

6 PACK: Pack contains 6 Silentnight Deep Sleep Pillows.

