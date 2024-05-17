Snug Furry Friends Pet Bed Medium

Here at Snug, all of our products are made sustainably using recycled materials. The Furry Friends pet bed has been filled with recycled eco fibres that were once upon a time plastic bottles. We don't compromise on comfort so your furry friend can get an all-star snooze.

By turning trash into treasure, each snug pet bed has helped to prevent up to 34 plastic bottles going into our oceans or landfill. The removable cover also means that keeping the bed clean, fresh and free from muddy paw prints is easy. Wash on a low heat to help care for our pawsome planet!

Here at snug, we believe that everyone deserves a happy sleep, especially our 4-legged friends!

S/M pet bed dimensions are 75cm x 50cm x 11cm.

To reduce our carbon footprint our pet beds have been compressed for transportation purposes.

Please don't worry if they appear flat at first. Our fibres are designed to rebound after compression, they just need a little help.

After removing the pet bed from the packaging, please give it a good shake to plump. If it needs a little more help, a quick blast of cold air in the tumble dryer will pump the fibres back into shape.