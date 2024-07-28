Snug Furry Friends Pet Bed, Supportive, Super Soft Cover, Machine Washable, Large

Here at Snug, all of our products are made sustainably using recycled materials. The Furry Friends pet bed has been filled with recycled eco fibres that were once upon a time plastic bottles. We don’t compromise on comfort so your furry friend can get an all-star snooze.

By turning trash into treasure, each snug pet bed has helped to prevent up to 57 plastic bottles going into our oceans or landfill. The removable cover also means that keeping the bed clean, fresh and free from muddy paw prints is easy. Wash on a low heat to help care for our pawsome planet!

Here at snug, we believe that everyone deserves a happy sleep, especially our 4-legged friends!

Large pet bed dimensions are 90cm x 60 cm x11cm.

To reduce our carbon footprint our pet beds have been compressed for transportation purposes.

Please don’t worry if they appear flat at first. Our fibres are designed to rebound after compression, they just need a little help.

After removing the pet bed from the packaging, please give it a good shake to plump. If it needs a little more help, a quick blast of cold air in the tumble dryer will pump the fibres back into shape. • PAWFECT SLEEP: Made especially for your furry friend, the Snug pet bed is the pawfect place for your pooch to curl up and snooze in comfort.

COMFORTABLE & SUPPORTIVE: Generously filled with squidgy fibres for a supportive bed that offers oodles of comfort all night long.

ECO FRIENDLY: Snug Pet Beds are filled with 100% recycled eco fibres and have helped to prevent up to 57 plastic bottles going into the oceans or landfill.

NON-SLIP BASE: Features a handy non-slip base so your bed doesn’t go walkies.

SUPER-SOFT FABRIC: The cover is made from super-soft quilted fabric for extra comfort.

MACHINE WASHABLE: Removable cover for easy washing to keep your furry friend’s bed clean fresh and free from muddy paws.