Silentnight Snugsie Giant Blanket, Sherpa Fleece Lined, Natural, 240 x 180 cm

The Silentnight Snugsie Giant Blanket is the ultimate snuggly accessory for your home. Sumptuously soft, cuddly comfort to keep you warm and cosy as you relax and big enough to fit the whole family. The blanket is super-sized for ultimate comfort, measuring 180 x 240cm which is bigger than a king size bed!

Perfect for snuggling on movie nights, camping, staying cosy in bed or just keeping warm on chilly nights. Its also fully machine washable so you can keep it feeling clean and fresh.

Silentnight are the UK's most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years' experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

ULTIMATE SNUGGLY COMFORT: Sumptuously soft, cuddly comfort to keep you warm and cosy as you relax.

SUPER-SIZED: The Snugsie Giant Blanket is 180 x 240cm – bigger than a king size bed! It’s big enough to fit the whole family or just shroud yourself in ultimate snuggly comfort.

SUPERSOFT AND COSY: Featuring a soft flannel fleece outer and a warm Sherpa fleece inside for extra cosy vibes!

MULTIUSE: Perfect for snuggling on movie nights, camping, staying cosy in bed or just keeping warm on chilly nights.

MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable so you can keep it feeling fresh and clean.