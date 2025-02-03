Snug Blissful Bedtime Bed Pillows, Hypoallergenic, Soft Medium Support, 2 Pack

Prepare for pure bliss at bedtime with premium quality pillows courtesy of Snug! Blissful Bedtimes pillows are packed with squidgy filling so you can sink your head in and experience an all-star snooze every night. Covered with the softest seersucker covers for a touch of hotel luxury! These pillows are medium firmness, so a great all-rounder for everyone, no matter how you sleep. Use one pillow for soft-medium comfort or double it up and use two pillows if you prefer more support. We've got you; your bedding is filled with 100% recycled content giving our lovely planet a helping hand. We care so you can be carefree, the squidgy fibres were once plastic bottles that have enjoyed a wonderful makeover. We haven't compromised on comfort either. Here at snug, we believe that everyone deserves a happy sleep! LUXURY ALL STAR SNOOZING: Experience pure bedtime bliss with our premium quality pillows. Soft and squidgy filling wrapped in the softest seersucker covers for a touch of hotel luxury so you can get an all-star snooze every night. BREATHABLE BLISS FOR EVERYONE: Wrapped in soft breathable microfibre, these pillows are medium firmness, so a great all-rounder for all sleeping positions whether that’s on your side, back or front. Use one pillow for soft-medium comfort or double it up and use two pillows if you prefer extra support. VEGAN FRIENDLY: Cruelty free and contains no animal derivatives.

ECO FRIENDLY COMFORT: Blissful Bedtimes pillows are filled with 100% recycled content with no compromise on comfort. Each pillow pair has helped to prevent at least 36 plastic bottles going into the oceans or landfill. HYPOALLERGENIC & MACHINE WASHABLE: Free from harmful chemicals and materials that may cause pesky allergies or skin irritation. Fully machine washable for long lasting freshness. SLEEP HAPPY WITH QUALITY GUARANTEED: Snug products are made right here in the UK and these pillows come with a handy 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee.

