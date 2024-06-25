image 1 of OHS Kids Fleece Blanket Safari Animals, 120x150cm - Cream
image 1 of OHS Kids Fleece Blanket Safari Animals, 120x150cm - Creamimage 2 of OHS Kids Fleece Blanket Safari Animals, 120x150cm - Creamimage 3 of OHS Kids Fleece Blanket Safari Animals, 120x150cm - Creamimage 4 of OHS Kids Fleece Blanket Safari Animals, 120x150cm - Creamimage 5 of OHS Kids Fleece Blanket Safari Animals, 120x150cm - Cream

OHS Kids Fleece Blanket Safari Animals, 120x150cm - Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

OHS Kids Fleece Blanket Safari Animals, 120x150cm - Cream
Safari animal print white fleece throw blanket made with thick ultra soft fabric is perfect for kids to snuggle up with and keep warm this winter. Thermal fleece blanket is a versatile throw that can be used as a couch cover, bed throw or over sofa throw. Take blanket away with your kids as a travel blanket on holidays or camping trips. Fleece blanket crafted from 100% polyester and sized at 120cm x 150cm, ideal for single or double beds. Easy care fleece blanket throw machine washable at 40°C.
Cute safari animal theme throwSupersoft warm fleeceFoldable travel blanket

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here