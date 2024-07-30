Dreamscene Fleece Winter Check Throw, 120x150cm - Forest Green

The fleece throw will add a stunning touch of softness and sensational tranquillity to your bedroom. This fleece throw is supremely soft and warm to snuggle up underneath or to use decoratively at the end of your bed. Choose from a varied range of patterns and colours to add to your rooms from a unicorn throw in a princess themed room to star throw in a space themed room. It is manufactured using a super soft polar fleece polyester material and finished in a jaw-dropping colour palette. This fleece throw over is staggeringly versatile and will surely keep you cosy and warm on those cold and chilly nights. Makes an uplifting gift too for any occasion.