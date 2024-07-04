Dreamscene Tie Dye Fleece Blanket Bedspread, 150x180cm - Blush Pink

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This printed tie dye fleece throw from our Dreamscene range, is dual sided with a soft colourful pattern plush coral flannel fleece, expertly crafted with a warm sherpa reverse. This item is great for them the chilly summer nights in the garden

This printed tie dye fleece throw from our Dreamscene range, is dual sided with a soft colourful pattern plush coral flannel fleece, expertly crafted with a warm sherpa reverse. This item is great for them the chilly summer nights in the garden

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.