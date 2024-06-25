Marketplace.
image 1 of Sienna Fluffy Blanket Sofa Fleece, 150x200cm - Cream
image 1 of Sienna Fluffy Blanket Sofa Fleece, 150x200cm - Creamimage 2 of Sienna Fluffy Blanket Sofa Fleece, 150x200cm - Creamimage 3 of Sienna Fluffy Blanket Sofa Fleece, 150x200cm - Creamimage 4 of Sienna Fluffy Blanket Sofa Fleece, 150x200cm - Cream

Sienna Fluffy Blanket Sofa Fleece, 150x200cm - Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£16.99

£16.99/each

Sienna Fluffy Blanket Sofa Fleece, 150x200cm - Cream
This shaggy fluffy fleece throw will add a touch of style and tranquillity to your living room sofa or bedroom. Our fluffy shaggy blanket has long smooth fibres which means it is supremely soft and Warm Long Pile to snuggle up underneath. Skilfully crafted using a super soft fleece polyester material and finished with a soft microfibre reverse, this combination of materials creates a perfect throw for any room. This blanket throw over is extremely versatile and will surely keep you cosy and Warm Long Pile on those cold and chilly nights. Makes an amazing gift for any occasion. Easily foldable - handy for use on your travel or camping trips for snuggling up to.
Long soft shaggy fibres with microfibre reverseDurable and long lastingLightweight for travelling

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here