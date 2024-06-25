Sienna Fluffy Blanket Sofa Fleece, 150x200cm - Cream

This shaggy fluffy fleece throw will add a touch of style and tranquillity to your living room sofa or bedroom. Our fluffy shaggy blanket has long smooth fibres which means it is supremely soft and Warm Long Pile to snuggle up underneath. Skilfully crafted using a super soft fleece polyester material and finished with a soft microfibre reverse, this combination of materials creates a perfect throw for any room. This blanket throw over is extremely versatile and will surely keep you cosy and Warm Long Pile on those cold and chilly nights. Makes an amazing gift for any occasion. Easily foldable - handy for use on your travel or camping trips for snuggling up to.