Sienna Fluffy Blanket Fleece, 150x200cm - Blush Pink

This shaggy fluffy fleece throw will add a touch of style and tranquillity to your bedroom. Our fluffy shaggy blanket has long smooth fibres which means it is supremely soft and warm long pile to snuggle up underneath. Skilfully crafted using a super soft fleece polyester material and finished with a soft microfibre reverse, this combination of materials creates a perfect throw for any room. This blanket throw over is extremely versatile and will surely keep you cosy and warm long pile on those cold and chilly nights. Makes an amazing gift for any occasion. Easily foldable - handy for use on your travel or camping trips for snuggling up to.

Long soft shaggy fibres with microfibre reverse Durable and long lasting Lightweight for travelling

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)