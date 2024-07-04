OHS Leaf Pinsonic Blanket Quilted Bedspread, 150x200cm - Grey

This exquisite throw boasts large, intricately detailed leaf impressions that add a touch of the outdoors to your indoor space. The pinsonic embroidery creates a rich texture, enhancing both the visual and tactile appeal of this throw. Its attractive design seamlessly brings the beauty of nature into your home, allowing you to cozy up with style. Elevate your decor and embrace the charm of the great outdoors, where comfort meets aesthetic allure.