OHS Kids Unicorn Weighted Blanket Sleep Therapy Sensory Anxiety Teddy Fleece, 110x150cm - Blush Pink

This unicorn printed super soft teddy weighted blanket from our OHS Junior range, and has been expertly crafted to help relieve stress, insomnia, anxiety and ADHD. This size and weight has been created for children specifically so they can enjoy bed time every night, and the weight simulates a hug and stimulate a longer more deeper sleep. Using the revolutionary 'Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation' therapy - known for releasing a sense of serenity and calm - the compact stitched pockets distribute weight evenly across the entire body, creating a calming, snuggle effect. Certified, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic micro glass beads contained within the 5 inch pockets and microfibre cover, ensures this blanket is healthy, breathable, durable, and overall comforting, whilst also stimulating the stress points. This OHS sensory weighted blanket contains several loops allowing you to attach a cover, for easy care. Please note: This product should not be used by very young children, who are unable to move the blanket themselves. WARNING: • This blanket is not suitable for children under 3 years old. • The blanket weight should be a maximum of 10% of the child's body weight. Do not use a heavier weighted blanket. • The child's neck and head must not be covered. • The child must not be rolled in the blanket. It should be placed over them. When using in a bed, ensure it's not draped over the sides of the frame. • The child must be able to remove the blanket by themselves. • Do not fold the blanket in half to double its weight. IMPORTANT SAFETY GUIDELINES Weighted blankets should be used for one person only and should not be shared. If you have any other medical concerns about using this product, please consult a Medical Professional. You should not use this product with children who suffer from the following: • Respiratory problems • Cardiac problems • Epilepsy • Serious hypotonia (low tone) • Physical, learning or other difficulties which mean the child is unable to remove the blanket independently