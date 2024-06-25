Marketplace.
Brentfords Soft Teddy Fleece 25cm Deep Fitted Bed Sheet Thermal Warm, Double - Silver

Treat yourself to a better night sleep with this soft touch, thermal Brentfords teddy fleece fitted bed sheet. This great value bed linen is manufactured from a soft touch, easy care fleece material providing resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. Machine washable and tumble dry friendly makes this easy care sheet an essential for every home. Ideal for chilly weather or for a cosy feel all year around. Available in a range of luxury colours, this is sure to match your existing bedroom design, or create a fresh new look you will be proud of. Fitted sheets have elasticated edges, providing an easy way to make the bed.
Soft thermal teddy fleece materialElasticated fittedEnvironmentally friendly packaging

