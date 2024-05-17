Razor A5 LUX Lighted Scooter - Green

Based on the popular Razor A5 LUX scooter, the Razor A5 LUX lighted in green with its aircraft-grade aluminium t-tube and deck that can comfortably supports riders up to 100kg with a weight of 3.85 kg, it has both a patented Rear Fender Brake and a patented Folding System that makes it easy to fold and carry. It has adjustable handlebars and extra-large 200mm urethane wheels. The A5 Lux Lighted wheels have a range of unique LED lighting effects, that requires no batteries, the wheels Illuminate via the motion of the wheels and the deck has stunning upgraded special edition graphics. No assembly required. Dimensions: 88.9 x 53.3 x 104 cm. Suits ages 8 years +.