Marketplace.
image 1 of Razor Electric Party Pop 10.8 Volt Scooter
image 1 of Razor Electric Party Pop 10.8 Volt Scooterimage 2 of Razor Electric Party Pop 10.8 Volt Scooterimage 3 of Razor Electric Party Pop 10.8 Volt Scooterimage 4 of Razor Electric Party Pop 10.8 Volt Scooterimage 5 of Razor Electric Party Pop 10.8 Volt Scooter

Razor Electric Party Pop 10.8 Volt Scooter

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£159.99

£159.99/each

Razor Electric Party Pop 10.8 Volt Scooter
Become the life of the party with the all-new, light-up Razor Party Pop scooter. Step on the deck to fire up the pulsating multi-colour lights, then keep the fun rolling as you take this light show on wheels on an kick powered tour through the neighbourhood. The Electric Party Pop can reach speeds of up to 7 mph with a continuous run time of up to 30 minutes. Featuring Kick-to-start, brushless hub motor, a foot controlled electronic deck sensor, rear fender brake, a steel frame, anti-slip translucent grip tape, a 98 mm rubber front wheel with LED light and a 98 mm rubber rear wheel. Comes with a 10.8V lithium-ion pack, rechargeable battery and charger. Suits ages 8 years +. Maximum Rider Weight: 50 kg. Dimensions: 58.5 x 30.5 x 80 cm. Weight: 3.9 kg
With multi-coloured lights in front wheel & deckMax speed of 7 mph and run time of up to 30 minsMax. user weight of 50g. Suits ages 8 years +

View all Cycling & Scooters

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here