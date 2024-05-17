Razor Electric Party Pop 10.8 Volt Scooter

Become the life of the party with the all-new, light-up Razor Party Pop scooter. Step on the deck to fire up the pulsating multi-colour lights, then keep the fun rolling as you take this light show on wheels on an kick powered tour through the neighbourhood. The Electric Party Pop can reach speeds of up to 7 mph with a continuous run time of up to 30 minutes. Featuring Kick-to-start, brushless hub motor, a foot controlled electronic deck sensor, rear fender brake, a steel frame, anti-slip translucent grip tape, a 98 mm rubber front wheel with LED light and a 98 mm rubber rear wheel. Comes with a 10.8V lithium-ion pack, rechargeable battery and charger. Suits ages 8 years +. Maximum Rider Weight: 50 kg. Dimensions: 58.5 x 30.5 x 80 cm. Weight: 3.9 kg