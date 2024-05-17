Razor Power Core E100s 24 Volt Scooter

Power up your ride with this high performance electric scooter. With increased ride time, get up to 60 minutes of continuous use on a single charge. Thanks to the Power Core in hub motor, this model has a higher torque motor so promises better acceleration and a higher top speed of 10 mph. The Razor Power Core E100S is virtually maintenance free no alignment, no chain, no chain tensioner and has a detachable padded seat for a comfortable ride. It has a kick start, high torque motor, a twist grip acceleration control, hand-operated front calliper brake, a pneumatic front tyre and a spring-loaded kickstand. It also features a wide hub motor rear wheel with rubber tread for a smoother ride and increased traction and a compact size deck and frame. It comes with 2 x 12-volt rechargeable batteries, and charger. Dimensions: 82.5 x 40.6 x 88.9 cm. Weight 14.7kg. Maximum rider weight 54 kg. Suits ages 8 years +.