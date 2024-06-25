Razor E-Prime Air Electric Folding Scooter 36 Volt

Comfort, performance, and style? The Razor E-Prime Air premium electric scooter has it all. With a sleek, sophisticated design, 8 inch (200 mm), pneumatic front tyre, and aluminium frame, the E-Prime Air is perfect for commuting to work, running errands, (local laws will apply) or just riding around town. A smooth ride, every time, simply activate the throttle to feel the power of the high-torque, brushless hub motor at speeds of up to 15 mph. Ride in comfort and in style for up to 40 continuous minutes on a single charge. Featuring our patent-pending, anti-rattle technology and adjustable-height handlebars, the E Prime Air gets every rider where they need to go with the electric efficiency you have come to expect from Razor. Comfort, speed, and style, the Razor E Prime Air has it all. Dimensions: 102 x 46.2 x 103 cm. Weight: 9.8 kg. Suits ages 14 years