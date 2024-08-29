Razor Electric Crazy Cart Shift 12 Volt Drift Machine

Drifting for everyone with the Razor Crazy Cart Shift. Younger kids can drive, spin, and drift like never before. Designed to be fun for riders of all skill-levels, the Crazy Cart Shift starts as a fun spin session and grows into an unparalleled drifting experience as riders become more familiar with the controls. The Crazy Cart Shifts simplified drift system automatically engages so that riders can keep both hands on the wheel while focusing on steering and throttle control, just like the professionals. With a run time of up to 40 minutes of continuous use, the Crazy Cart Shift is powered by Razors patented Power Core hub motor technology - a maintenance-free drivetrain system that is both powerful and efficient. The Crazy Cart Shifts frame is constructed of a new high-impact polymer which makes the Cart both durable and lightweight. A hidden top speed control switch allows parents to select the appropriate maximum speed for their child: 2.5 mph for beginners and younger drivers or 8 mph for more experienced riders. It has a bucket seat, a pneumatic front tyre with dual inclined caster wheels, a flag and front stabilizer posts and comes with a 12 volt rechargeable battery and charger. Dimensions: 77.1 x 52.5 x 32.5 cm. Weight: 13.7 kg. Suits ages 6 years +. Maximum user weight 54kg. The use of safety equipment, helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards, is advised. CHARGING INFORMATION Ensure the vehicle is cool before charging. Only use an official Razor charger and battery. Unplug the charger when it has finished charging. Do not store the vehicle in a position where it can block an escape route. Never leave the battery charging when out or asleep. Only for domestic use – not for use on the public highway or in traffic. Use with landowners permission. Use under adults supervision.