Razor Dirt Rocket MX125 12 Volt - Black

The MX125 Dirt Rocket is your intro to adventure, offering the adrenaline pumping fun of off-road riding in a scaled-down size designed for dirt bike riders ages 7 and up. Razors smallest electric-powered dirt bike, the MX125 helps younger riders build confidence on dirt, delivering top-notch performance with authentic MX-frame geometry, motocross-style knobby 12 inch tyres and twist-grip throttle for a true-to-life dirt bike ride. Rear-wheel drive delivers better weight and balance control for greater safety and stability, while the high-torque, chain-driven electric motor powers riders up to 8 mph for up to 40 minutes of continuous use. Itâ€™s the perfect introduction to the excitement and adventure of off-road riding. Maximum Rider Weight: 54 kg. Dimensions: 92.5 x 54.5 x 63.9 cm. Weight 13.5 kg