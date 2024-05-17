Rolly Red Mini Trac Trailer

This red trailer is designed solely to fit the Rolly Mini Trac range. It features a heavy duty tipping load space which links to any of the mini trac by a coupling pin through its draw bar eye. Not suitable for any Rolly pedal tractor. Suits ages 1.5 - 4 years. Dimensions of item: 34 x 30 x 25 cm.