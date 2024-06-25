Rolly Red Mega Trailer

This remarkable extra large twin axle red trailer has the facility to tip from the back as well as the sides, by using the handle at the front of the trailer; it has opening side and back panels and can be attached to the back of any Rolly tractor. Not suitable for the Rolly Mini Trac Range. Suits ages 3 to 10 years. Dimensions of item: 88 x 45 x 47 cm.