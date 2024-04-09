Charles Bentley 1.7L Kettle & 4 Slice Toaster Set Black & Rose Gold Fast Boil

This exquisite kitchen set, featuring a kettle and toaster in black and rose gold, adds a touch of luxury and efficiency to any kitchen. The kettle's rapid boil function and the toaster's variable browning control ensure your morning routine is both fast and customizable. Both appliances are designed for convenience, with features like automatic switch-off for the kettle and a defrost function for the toaster. Constructed from stainless steel for durability, and with attention to detail such as easy-clean elements and non-slip feet, this set is not only functional but also elegantly designed to complement any kitchen decor. Whether used together or individually, these appliances offer a blend of traditional style and modern features, ensuring your kitchen is equipped for any task.