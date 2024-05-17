image 1 of SmarTrike Xtend 5 Stage Ride-On - Pink
SmarTrike Xtend 5 Stage Ride-On - Pink

The smarTrike Xtend ride-on is a totally unique product, the ultimate ride-on/scooter combination. It's a 5-in-1 ride-on that grows with your child from 1 year to 12 years. It starts off as a push-along ride-on with a parental handle, then simply remove the parental handle and footrest (the footrest can safely be stored in the ride-on's body), and it moves onto the next stage as a foot-to-floor ride-on. Once your kids have outgrown the ride-on option, you can quickly and easily remove the seat, reattach the parental handle's pole to the handlebars and it converts to a three-wheeled scooter, and, thanks to the extendable handlebars and 3 stage footboard, in scooter mode it grows from 3 tto 5 years, then a quick adjustment on the handlebars and footboard grows with you child from 5 to 9 years, a further quick adjustment of the footboard to extend the scooter to 9 to 12 years. The T-bar t also features a smooth folding mechanism at the touch of a button, making storage and transportation easy. Dimensions 66 x 25 x 90 cm. Weights 4.7 kg
