smarTrike Xtend 3 Stage Pink Bicycle

The smarTrike Xtend bike is a worlds first a balance bike that can grow with your child and change into a pedal bike. The Xtend balance-to-pedal bike is designed to give your child the skills and the confidence they need to ride a pedal bike without the need for stabilisers. Its the best way for kids to learn how to ride. Once they have learned to balance, the footrests can be removed and the pedals and chain mechanism can be simply added, and they will be pedalling in no time. And then later, when they have mastered pedalling and grown, the bike can extend further, thanks to the extending frame and simple adjustments of the handlebars and raising of the saddle. With the Xtends unique extendable lightweight and sturdy magnesium frame, it will allow your child to get multiple years of use from the bike. It features a front brake that will give you extra confidence, as it will help bring the bike quickly and safely to a halt, pneumatic tyres on 14 inch spoked magnesium wheels with reflectors and a covered chainguard. Suitable from 3 to 7 + years of age. Dimensions: 105 to 108 x 55 x 65 to 70 cm. Weight 8.7 kg
The smarTrike Xtend bike is a worlds firstA bike that can grow with your childA balance bike that can convert into a pedal bike

