Charles Bentley 1.7L Kettle & 4 Slice Toaster Set Cream & Chrome Fast Boil

This stylish kitchen set, featuring a kettle and toaster in cream and chrome, seamlessly combines functionality with elegance. The kettle ensures a quick boil time for your morning beverage, while the toaster allows for precise browning control, ensuring your bread is toasted to perfection. Both items are designed for ease of use, with features like easy-clean elements, automatic shut-off for the kettle, and a defrost function for the toaster. The stainless steel construction promises longevity, and the thoughtful design details like the soft touch handle on the kettle and the concealed crumb trays on the toaster make daily use a pleasure. Whether you're updating your kitchen appliances or setting up a new home, this kettle and toaster set is a perfect choice, offering both the performance you need and the style you desire.