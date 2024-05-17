image 1 of smarTrike Extend 3 Stage Scooter - Blue
smarTrike Extend 3 Stage Scooter - Blue

smarTrike Extend 3 Stage Scooter - Blue
The smarTrike Extend scooter is the only scooter the world that has a 3 stage extendable footboard, and it also has an adjustable T-bar. This allows your child to use the scooter as they grow, and the durable design allows it to accompany kids all the way through their childhood. It has a robust frame that provides long-lasting use. It features extra-large 142mm light up LED wheels, to take on the toughest terrain. It also features a smooth folding mechanism at the touch of a button, making storage and transportation easy. Suits ages 3 to12 years. Dimensions 60 x 25 x 89 cm. Weight 3.5 kg
The worldâ€™s 1st extendable scooterThis scooter has a 3-stage extendable footboardWith three 142mm light up LED wheels

