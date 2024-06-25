Brentfords Weighted Blanket 8kg Quilted, 150x200cm - Blush Pink

This weighted blanket from our Brentfords range has been crafted with the compact stitched pockets which distribute weight evenly across your entire body, creating a calming, snuggle effect. Certified, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic micro glass beads contained within the 4.5 inch pockets and microfibre cover, makes this blanket healthy, breathable, comfortable and durable. This Brentfords sensory weighted blanket contains several loops allowing you to attach a cover, for easy care. Available in 3 sizes which contain different weights means the weighted blanket is suitable for both adults and kids alike. Consult your physician for recommended blanket weight, although this is usually between 7-12% of your body weight. The 4kg blanket is ideal for children, whilst the 6kg and 8kg weight is suited to adults. Please note: this product should not be used by very young children, who are unable to move the blanket themselves. WARNING: • This blanket is not suitable for children under 3 years old. • The blanket weight should be a maximum of 10% of the child's body weight. Do not use a heavier weighted blanket. • The child's neck and head must not be covered. • The child must not be rolled in the blanket. It should be placed over them. When using in a bed, ensure it's not draped over the sides of the frame. • The child must be able to remove the blanket by themselves. • Do not fold the blanket in half to double its weight. IMPORTANT SAFETY GUIDELINES Weighted blankets should be used for one person only and should not be shared. If you have any other medical concerns about using this product, please consult a Medical Professional. You should not use this product with children who suffer from the following: • Respiratory problems • Cardiac problems • Epilepsy • Serious hypotonia (low tone) • Physical, learning or other difficulties which mean the child is unable to remove the blanket independently