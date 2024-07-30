image 1 of Magnum Classic Ice Cream 110Ml
Magnum Classic Ice Cream 110Ml

Vanilla ice cream coated with milk chocolate (27%).
Here at Magnum, we believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost. With Magnum Classic Ice Cream Stick, experience the rich cracking chocolate and velvety smooth vanilla ice cream any pleasure seeker will adore. Flavoured with vanilla from Madagascar, this indulgent frozen dessert is coated in creamy milk chocolate made with the highest quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – a winning combination for both pleasure seekers and chocolate experts. Excellence is achieved when every detail matters. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure our products are made with responsibly sourced ingredients. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s all about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find out more about Magnum’s sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen desserts, from the delicious Magnum Almond and White Chocolate to the luxurious Magnum Double Caramel and Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a tasty snack with Magnum Mini ice cream. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will you indulge in? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself, and be #TrueToPleasure.
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, water, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, coconut fat, glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, whole MILK powder, whey solids (MILK), butter oil (MILK), emulsifiers (E471, lecithins), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum, carrageenan), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, natural vanilla flavouring¹ (with MILK), natural vanilla flavouring, colour (carotenes). May contain almond and pistachio. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

May Contain: Almonds, Nuts, Pistachio NutsContains: Milk

110 ℮

