Magnum Classic Ice Cream 110Ml

Vanilla ice cream coated with milk chocolate (27%).

Here at Magnum, we believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost. With Magnum Classic Ice Cream Stick, experience the rich cracking chocolate and velvety smooth vanilla ice cream. Flavoured with vanilla from Madagascar, this indulgent frozen dessert is coated in creamy milk chocolate made with the highest quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure our products are made with responsibly sourced ingredients. Since 1989, Magnum has offered a wide range of frozen desserts, from Magnum Almond and White Chocolate to Magnum Double Caramel and Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice creams, as well as Magnum Mini ice cream, Magnum ice cream tubs, and Magnum Vegan ice creams.

Pack size: 110ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, water, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, coconut fat, glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, whole MILK powder, whey solids (MILK), butter oil (MILK), emulsifiers (E471, lecithins), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum, carrageenan), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, natural vanilla flavouring¹ (with MILK), natural vanilla flavouring, colour (carotenes). May contain almond and pistachio. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Nuts, Pistachio Nuts Contains: Milk

Net Contents

110 ℮