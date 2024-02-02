We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Captain Morgan Black Spiced Premium Spirit Drink with Caribbean Rum 700 ml
image 1 of Captain Morgan Black Spiced Premium Spirit Drink with Caribbean Rum 700 mlimage 2 of Captain Morgan Black Spiced Premium Spirit Drink with Caribbean Rum 700 mlimage 3 of Captain Morgan Black Spiced Premium Spirit Drink with Caribbean Rum 700 ml

Captain Morgan Black Spiced Premium Spirit Drink with Caribbean Rum 700 ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£23.00

£32.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Captain Morgan Black Spiced Premium Spirit Drink with Caribbean Rum 700 ml
Indulge in our best Captain yet! This exceptionally smooth premium black spiced spirit drink from Captain Morgan, the most famous and established name in rum, is aged in oak barrels and boasts a full-bodied flavour with notes of vanilla, black cherry, and caramel. Whether you sip it neat, on the rocks or mix it Black Spiced will set your tastebuds to discovery mode
Indulge in our best Captain yet with a smooth and delicious Black Spiced from Captain Morgan, the most famous and established name in rum.Tasting notes - Black Spiced is exceptionally smooth and delicious and has been aged in oak barrels for a rich full-bodied flavour with notes of Caramel, Vanilla, and Black Cherry.Serve - Served Neat, Over Ice, Mixed or as a Cocktail, Black Spiced sets your tastebuds to discovery modeOccasion - Elevate your Spice and treat your friends with the bold and delicious flavour of Black Spiced.Gifting - Treat yourself or delight your loved ones with this premium gift for rum lovers. Whether it is a birthday present, Father’s Day gift or any special occasion, Captain Morgan is the ideal gift for any occasion.
Pack size: 0.7L

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

0.7l

View all Rum

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here