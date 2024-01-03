We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kit Kat Egg Package 120 G

£4.00

£33.33/kg

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Milk chocolate eggs including cereal pieces (5%).Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.Find out more at ra.org.www.kitkat.co.ukwww.facebook.com/kitkatukGood to rememberEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
Celebrate your Easter with the NEW KITKAT Easter Egg Hunt Pack! 8 individually wrapped Easter eggs, smooth creamy milk chocolate with the well-loved KITKAT wafer pieces! KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT 2 Finger, the newest addition; KITKAT Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg.So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT
If you like KITKAT at Easter, why not try our Incredible KITKAT Caramel Cookie Collision Egg?
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa www.ra.org®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
8 individually wrapped milk chocolate eggs with tasty KITKAT wafer pieces!Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoaSuitable for vegetariansPerfect for an Easter egg hunt
Pack size: 0.12KG

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Cereal Pieces (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Malted Wheat, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanilla Flavouring), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya.

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Net Contents

120g

Preparation and Usage

Know Your Serving1 Egg = 1 ServingShare or Save Your Chocolate Eggs!

