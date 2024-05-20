ELIJAH CRAIG 47% 70 cl

ELIJAH CRAIG 47% 70 cl

4.8(137)
£42.00

£60.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

ELIJAH CRAIG 47% 70 cl Enjoy neat, on the rocks or in a classic Bourbon cocktail like an Old Fashioned.Old Fashioned Recipe: 50ml Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, 10ml Simple Syrup, 3 Dashes of BittersMethod: Combine the ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until chilled and strain over a large ice cube. Garnish with a twist of orange and a cocktail cherry (optional).
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon bears the name of Reverend Elijah Craig, a Bourbon pioneer who founded his distillery in 1789 on the banks of Elkhorn Creek in modern day Georgetown, Kentucky. He is credited as the first distiller to age his whiskey in charred oak barrels, earning his place in history as the ‘Father of Bourbon’. Elijah Craig Small Batch is still produced in Kentucky by Heaven Hill Distillery, which preserves the Bourbon-making traditions developed by Elijah Craig. Each bottle is crafted using the same method used over two hundred years ago: local corn and grains are milled and mixed with limestone-rich Kentucky spring water, then fermented and distilled.Long before the term Small Batch existed, the distillers at Heaven Hill were hand-selecting just the right number of barrels to make Elijah Craig. Our Small Batch is aged for 8 to 12 years and owes its distinctive warm spice and subtle smoke flavour to Level 3 charred oak barrels. Elijah Craig’s accolades have included American Small Batch Bourbon ‘Best in Show’ at the TAG Global Spirits Awards and ‘Best Small Batch Bourbon’ at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.Nose: Delightfully complex with notes of vanilla bean, sweet fruit and fresh mintTaste: Smooth and warm; pleasantly woody with accents of spice, smoke, and nutmegFinish: Long, sweet, and slightly toasty
Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Net Contents

700ml

