Hunt and Brew Colombia Coffee Huila 330ml

Pasteurised Cold Brew Colombia Coffee with Milk Illustrations by kerby rosanes

Real Coffee with Fresh British Milk.

Nothing Else.

Like a hungry Colombian spectacled bear hunting and pouncing on its prey, we hunt the globe in search of the finest single origin coffee beans.

Our hunt has taken us high up into the Andes, to the Huila region of Colombia where the altitude, soil and climate produce an intense brew that has dark caramel and chocolate notes.

The beans have been carefully roasted and ground to profile, then slowly brewed and triple filtered for maximum flavour extraction. Real coffee cut with fresh whole milk. Nothing else.