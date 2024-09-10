Hunt and Brew Ethiopia Black Coffee Yirgacheffe 330ml

Hunt and Brew Ethiopia Black Coffee Yirgacheffe 330ml

2(1)
Vegetarian

Pasteurised Cold Brew Black Coffee
Real Black Coffee.Nothing Else.Like the Ethiopian black rhinoceros who sights its target and charges, we hunt the globe in pursuit of the finest single origin coffee beans.Our hunt has taken us to the warm, tropical Yirgacheffe region of Ethiopia where the high elevations help the coffee beans become sweeter, creating a vibrant bean that has floral and citrus notes, with a bright berry finish.The beans have been carefully roasted and ground to profile, then slowly brewed and triple filtered for maximum flavour extraction. Yirgacheffe coffee is best enjoyed fresh and black. Real black coffee and nothing else.
Coffee Notes: Floral & Citrus, with A Bright Berry FinishBlack CoffeeSingle OriginNo Sugar AddedSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 330ML
No Sugar Added

Ingredients

Water, Cold Brew Coffee (30%) [Water, Roasted Ethiopian Coffee Grounds]

Allergy Information

May contain Milk.

Produce of

Made in UK

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well

