Hunt and Brew Ethiopia Black Coffee Yirgacheffe 330ml

Pasteurised Cold Brew Black Coffee

Real Black Coffee. Nothing Else. Like the Ethiopian black rhinoceros who sights its target and charges, we hunt the globe in pursuit of the finest single origin coffee beans. Our hunt has taken us to the warm, tropical Yirgacheffe region of Ethiopia where the high elevations help the coffee beans become sweeter, creating a vibrant bean that has floral and citrus notes, with a bright berry finish. The beans have been carefully roasted and ground to profile, then slowly brewed and triple filtered for maximum flavour extraction. Yirgacheffe coffee is best enjoyed fresh and black. Real black coffee and nothing else.

Coffee Notes: Floral & Citrus, with A Bright Berry Finish Black Coffee Single Origin No Sugar Added Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 330ML

No Sugar Added

Ingredients

Water, Cold Brew Coffee (30%) [Water, Roasted Ethiopian Coffee Grounds]

Allergy Information

May contain Milk.

Produce of

Made in UK

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage