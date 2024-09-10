New
Hunt and Brew Brazil Coffee Mogiana 330ml

5(2)
£3.45

£1.04/100ml

Vegetarian

Pasteurised Cold Brew Brazil Coffee with Milk
Real coffee with fresh British milk.Nothing else.Like the Brazilian harpy eagle, single minded in its pursuit of prey, we hunt the globe in search of the finest single origin coffee beans.Our travels have taken us to the rolling hills and uneven terrain of Mogiana, Brazil, where the soil, climate and altitude produce a clean bean that has hazelnut and nutty caramel notes.The beans have been carefully roasted and ground to profile, then slowly brewed and triple filtered for maximum flavour extraction. Real coffee cut with fresh whole milk. Nothing else.
Coffee Notes: Hazelnut & Nutty Caramel, Rich & SmoothCold BrewSingle OriginNo Sugar AddedSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 330ML
No Sugar Added

Ingredients

Whole Milk (70%), Cold Brew Coffee (30%) [Water, Roasted Brazilian Coffee Grounds]

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Made in UK

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well

