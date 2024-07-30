Isla Delice Halal Spicy Chicken Grills 640g

Isla Delice Halal Spicy Chicken Grills 640g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£9.38/kg

Product Made from Halal Minced Chicken Meat and Soya Protein, Whit Chili Sauce 9.4% Shaped, Roasted, Fried and Frozen.ARGMLwww.hallal.mosquee-lyon.org
Deep frozenChilly rating - 1
Pack size: 640G

Ingredients

Halal Chicken 37% (origin: Poland), Water, Halal Chicken Skin, Soya Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Pulp 0.6% (Chilli, Vinegar, Salt), Bamboo Fibre, Potato Starch, Breaderumbs (Wheat), Chilli 0.4%, Paprika, Modified Starches, Sugar, Mustard, Vinegar, Egg Yolk, Salt, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Cayenne Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colouring (Paprika Extract), Flavourings, Aromatic Plants, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Milk and Celery. Allergens in bold.

Produce of

Origin: Poland

Net Contents

640g

Preparation and Usage

How to use - do not thaw before use.Preheat your frying pan with a little oil. Cook for 5 minutes on a low heat, turning the burgers halfway through. No need to add salt. Your chicken Burger with Samurai Sauce is already seasoned. Only consume once cooked through.Ready in just 5 min

View all Frozen Halal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here