Isla Delice Halal Corn Dog 300g

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Instructions: Preheat your oven to 180°C (fan oven). Place the frozen products on a tray lined with baking paper and cook for 15 minutes until they turn golden brown, turning halfway through the cooking time. Cooking temperature and times may vary depending on the type of oven used.

3 days in the fridge icebox. Up to the date indicated on the side of the packaging in a freezer at -18°C.Never refreeze a product after thawing.

How to use Do not thaw before cooking Only eat after fully cooked

Starched Cooked Preparation Made from Mechanically Separated Halal Turkey Meat, Coated with a Donut Batter Made From Wheat Flour and 53.3% Corn Flour, Pre-Fried, Frozen, Ready to Cook. ARGML - www.hallal.mosquee-lyon.org

