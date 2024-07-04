New
Charlie Bigham's Tuscan Pork Ragu with Rigatoni 616g

Charlie Bigham's Tuscan Pork Ragu with Rigatoni 616g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£9.50

£15.42/kg

Charlie Bigham's Tuscan Pork Ragu with Rigatoni 616gI'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear what you think at hello@bighams.comTo find out more about us and the chance to win prizes, visit bighams.comWe're striving for a greener planet.Find out more: www.bighams.com/environmentDesign: BIGFISH.CO.UK
Slow-cooked pork in our rich Tuscan inspired ragu made with tomatoes, rosemary & oregano. Served with rigatoni pasta and topped with Parmesan.
Over twenty five years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will.
Oven Cook in 30 Mins
Pack size: 616G

Ingredients

Rigatoni Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomatoes, British Pork (14%), Onions, Tomato Purée, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (3%) (Milk), Honey, Sustainable Palm Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Chicken Stock (Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken Bones, Chicken Fat, Dried Potatoes), Red Pepper Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Capers, Rosemary, Parsley, Fennel Seeds, Oregano, Grape Vinegar, Yeast, Sage, Thyme, Chillies, Ground Coriander, White Pepper, Ground Nutmeg, Sunflower Oil, Secret ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame, Soya and Mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

616g ℮

View all Ready Meals for 2+

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here