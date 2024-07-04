Charlie Bigham's Tuscan Pork Ragu with Rigatoni 616g I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear what you think at hello@bighams.com To find out more about us and the chance to win prizes, visit bighams.com We're striving for a greener planet. Find out more: www.bighams.com/environment Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Slow-cooked pork in our rich Tuscan inspired ragu made with tomatoes, rosemary & oregano. Served with rigatoni pasta and topped with Parmesan.

Over twenty five years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will.

Oven Cook in 30 Mins

Pack size: 616G

Ingredients

Rigatoni Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomatoes, British Pork (14%), Onions, Tomato Purée, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (3%) (Milk), Honey, Sustainable Palm Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Chicken Stock (Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken Bones, Chicken Fat, Dried Potatoes), Red Pepper Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Capers, Rosemary, Parsley, Fennel Seeds, Oregano, Grape Vinegar, Yeast, Sage, Thyme, Chillies, Ground Coriander, White Pepper, Ground Nutmeg, Sunflower Oil, Secret ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame, Soya and Mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

616g ℮