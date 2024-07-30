Isla Delice Halal Burger Spicy 800g

Isla Delice Halal Burger Spicy 800g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.50

£10.62/kg

Halal Minced Beef Meal (40.8%) with Soybean Plant Protein, Frozen.ARGMLwww.hallal.mosquee-lyon.org
Chilly rating - 3Deep Frozen
Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Halal Beef (40.8%) (origin: EU), Water, Beef Fat (10.2%) (origin: EU), Soybean Protein (6.9%), Spices (0.9%), Dextrose, Salt, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast), Bamboo Fiber, Natural Flavourings, Herbs, Dehydrated Tomato, Red Beetroot Powder

Allergy Information

May contain Milk (including Lactose), Mustard, Celery. Allergens in bold.

Produce of

Origin: EU

Net Contents

800g

Preparation and Usage

Ready in just 9 minHow to use - Do not thaw before use. After unpackaging the products.Preheat the frying pan or grill and cook the spicy burger on high heat for 1 min on each side. Reduce heat and cook for a further 7 to 8 min turning regularly. Ensure food is piping hot throughout. Season to taste.

View all Frozen Halal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here