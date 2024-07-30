Charlie Bigham's Thai Panang Chicken Curry 800g To find out more about us and the chance to win prizes, visit bighams.com Over twenty five years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear what you think at hello@bighams.com 30% Less cardboard! We're striving for a greener planet. Find out more: www.bighams.com/environment Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Tender chicken in our aromatic panang curry sauce with coconut, lime, tamarind & ginger Chilli rating - 2 Oven Cook in 25 Mins

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (Water, Rice), Chicken (23%), Coconut Cream (Coconut, Water), Onions, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Tamarind Chutney (Jaggery, Tamarind, Cumin, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Chillies, Cinnamon, Cloves, Dried Ginger), Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Cornflour, Honey, Lemongrass, Garlic Purée, Salt, Lime Leaves, Pectin, Ground Turmeric, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Parsley, Chillies, Red Pepper Flakes, Secret Ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten, Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

800g ℮