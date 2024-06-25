I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Light Spread 500g

28% Fat Spread.

This delicious, buttery, and creamy spread feels like it's missing something… oh right, that would be the 90% of saturated fat that dairy butter has! Spread, melt & glaze with it, lick your lips after tasting it!

I Can't Believe It's Not Butter is so buttery and delicious, you'll be tempted to pinch yourself to make sure you're not dreaming! I Can't Believe It's Not Butter is a registered trademark.

RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, Mixed, 4-1117-19-100-00 I Can't Believe It's Not Butter is a registered trademark.

90% Less saturated fat than butter Palm Oil Free 100% plant based Vegan certified 28% Vegetable fat spread

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Coconut Fat, Salt 1, 3%, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Vinegar, Natural Flavouring, Vitamins (A, D)

Net Contents

500g ℮