Tesco Finest White Sourdough Sliced Loaf 800 Grams

Tesco Finest White Sourdough Sliced Loaf 800 Grams

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.75

£3.75/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice (55g)
Energy
547kJ
129kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.58g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 995kJ / 235kcal

White sourdough topped with wheat flour.
Slowly crafted for an authentic flavour. Our unique starter creates a rich, tangy taste, soft, creamy crumb and a thick, chewy crust.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sea Salt, Rye Flour, Stoneground Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Barley Malt Flour, Barley Malt Extract, Durum Wheat Semolina.

Allergy Information

Contains barley, rye and wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

approx. 14 Servings

Net Contents

1

View all Bread From Our Bakery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here