Filippo Berio Classic Pesto 350g

Pesto all Genovese

This versatile classic pesto sauce is bursting with the flavour of Italian basil. Simply add 1 to 2 tablespoons of pesto per person to cooked, drained pasta and stir thoroughly. Finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and top with parmesan cheese for a delicious classic Italian treat. Filippo Berio classic pesto can be added to sauces, dressings, roasted vegetables and sandwiches. It's excellent for adding flavour to toppings for pizza and fish and can be mixed with crème fraiche or houmous for tasty dips.

Italian Recipe Made with Italian Basil Non-Vegetarian Cheese

Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Italian Basil (36%), Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Grana Padano Cheese PDO (Milk, Salt, Rennet), Cashew Nuts, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Potato Flakes, Salt, Sugar, Pecorino Romano Cheese (Ewe's Milk, Salt, Rennet), Pine Nuts, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Glucono Delta Lactone)

Allergy Information

May contain: Peanuts and other Tree Nuts, Eggs, Fish, Soya, Wheat, Celery, Sesame Seeds, Mustard, Sulphites and Fragments of Nut Shell. For allergens see ingredients in bold and underlined.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Preparation and Usage