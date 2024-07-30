Lindt Excellence Dark Crispy Wafer 100g

Discover the new experience of Excellence dark chocolate with delicate crispy pieces of wafer.

Made with the finest ingredients by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers since 1845. The Lindt Difference: passion for chocolate at every step.

The perfect fusion of mild dark chocolate and exquisite pieces of wafer for an indulgently crispy texture Perfect to enjoy with a cup of coffee With rich flavour profiles, a smooth, even texture and silky sheen, these delicately thin bars excite and entice the senses Dark and aromatic, each Lindt Excellence Chocolate Bar has been created from the finest cocoa and the highest quality ingredients since 1845 The Lindt Difference: passion for chocolate at every step and including sustainably sourced cocoa beans

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Wafer Pieces (8%) (Rice Flour, Sugar, Corn Starch, Coconut Oil, Corn Flour, Emulsifier (SOYA Lecithin), Salt), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous MILK Fat, Emulsifier (SOYA Lecithin)

Allergy Information

May contain ALMONDS, HAZELNUTS, other NUTS, SESAME SEEDS, EGG and WHEAT

Net Contents

100g ℮