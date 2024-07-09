Laila Curry Instant Noodles 65g

Instructions: Cooking Precautions: These cooking instructions are guidelines only. You may need to adjust cooking times to suit your appliances.

Bring 250ml-300ml water to the boil in a pan. Break the noodles into 4 parts and add the noodles to the boiling water.

Cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the seasoning mix and stir into the noodles.

Add boiled vegetable, egg, meat or cheese for extra taste (optional) and serve immediately.

Enjoy!