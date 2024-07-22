Batchelors Cup a Soup Sweet Chilli Chicken 4 pack 92g

New
4.3(3)
Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion (253g) as prepared
Energy
349kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.1g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.21g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 138kJ/33kcal

Instant Sweet Chilli Chicken Soup.
Batchelor's trademarks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Contains 84 Calories Per CupLow in Fat and SugarNo Artificial Colours or Preservatives
Pack size: 92G
Low in Fat and Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes, Onion, Sugar, Potato Starch, Chilli (2%), Cooked Chicken (2%), Salt, Glucose Syrup, Garlic, Yeast Extract, Flavourings (contain Wheat), Ground Cayenne Pepper, Ground Ginger

Allergy Information

May also contain Celery, Milk and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

92g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Take a moment to enjoy the beautifully balanced flavours of sweet tomato and ginger with a fiery chilli kick1 Empty a sachet into a cup.2 Add 230ml of boiling water.3 Stir well, wait a few moments.4 Sit back and enjoy...

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

