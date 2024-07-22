Batchelors Cup a Soup Sweet Chilli Chicken 4 pack 92g

Instant Sweet Chilli Chicken Soup.

Contains 84 Calories Per Cup Low in Fat and Sugar No Artificial Colours or Preservatives

Pack size: 92G

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes, Onion, Sugar, Potato Starch, Chilli (2%), Cooked Chicken (2%), Salt, Glucose Syrup, Garlic, Yeast Extract, Flavourings (contain Wheat), Ground Cayenne Pepper, Ground Ginger

Allergy Information

May also contain Celery, Milk and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

92g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Take a moment to enjoy the beautifully balanced flavours of sweet tomato and ginger with a fiery chilli kick 1 Empty a sachet into a cup. 2 Add 230ml of boiling water. 3 Stir well, wait a few moments. 4 Sit back and enjoy...

