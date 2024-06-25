New
Filippo Berio Bolognese Pasta Sauce 340g

Filippo Berio Bolognese Pasta Sauce 340g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.65

£0.78/100g

Tomato Sauce for Bolognese
Made with naturally sweet Italian tomatoes and Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil, this pasta sauce is carefully cooked to lock all the flavour in. So it tastes just like a homemade sauce.
With over 150 years of dedication and Italian tradition going into every product we make, Filippo Berio Bolognese Pasta Sauce is authentic. A convenient, classic pasta sauce of the highest quality.Bring effortless Italian inspiration to any meal with Filippo Berio Pasta Sauce, try it in soups, on meat or bruschetta.
100% Italian TomatoesMade with Filippo Berio extra virgin olive oil (3%)Dedicated to fine Italian flavourFor delicious meals in minutesNo preservatives, no flavourings, nothing artificial is addedGluten free and lactose free
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Tomato 89% (Tomato Pulp, Tomato Puree), Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3%, Onion 2%, Carrots 2%, Salt, Sugar, Parsley 0.5%, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thyme, Bay Leaf, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

May contain: Peanuts and other Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Soya, Mustard, Sulphites and Celery.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before using.To serve 4: Brown 250g mince for 5 mins or until cooked through. Add a jar Filippo Berio bolognese pasta sauce, bring to a simmer for 5-10 mins whilst gently stirring. Serve with spaghetti, or your favourite pasta.Bring effortless Italian inspiration to any meal with Filippo Berio Pasta Sauce, try it in soups, on meat or bruschetta.

Additives

Free From FlavoursFree From Preservatives

View all Italian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here