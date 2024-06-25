Filippo Berio Bolognese Pasta Sauce 340g

Tomato Sauce for Bolognese

Made with naturally sweet Italian tomatoes and Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil, this pasta sauce is carefully cooked to lock all the flavour in. So it tastes just like a homemade sauce.

With over 150 years of dedication and Italian tradition going into every product we make, Filippo Berio Bolognese Pasta Sauce is authentic. A convenient, classic pasta sauce of the highest quality. Bring effortless Italian inspiration to any meal with Filippo Berio Pasta Sauce, try it in soups, on meat or bruschetta.

100% Italian Tomatoes Made with Filippo Berio extra virgin olive oil (3%) Dedicated to fine Italian flavour For delicious meals in minutes No preservatives, no flavourings, nothing artificial is added Gluten free and lactose free

Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Tomato 89% (Tomato Pulp, Tomato Puree), Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3%, Onion 2%, Carrots 2%, Salt, Sugar, Parsley 0.5%, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thyme, Bay Leaf, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

May contain: Peanuts and other Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Soya, Mustard, Sulphites and Celery.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before using. To serve 4: Brown 250g mince for 5 mins or until cooked through. Add a jar Filippo Berio bolognese pasta sauce, bring to a simmer for 5-10 mins whilst gently stirring. Serve with spaghetti, or your favourite pasta. Bring effortless Italian inspiration to any meal with Filippo Berio Pasta Sauce, try it in soups, on meat or bruschetta.

Additives