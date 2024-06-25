itsu big'bowl noodles classic soy 101g

Rice noodles with a classic soy broth paste and dried spring onions

Here's our delicious, no-nonsense, big bowl noodles; made with our classic soy broth [paste not powder] & proper rice noodles. Big bowl noodles is quick & adaptable, allowing you to leap-frog "food in a hurry" burgers, fries & pizza.

Try out our kitchen matrix by adding your choice of protein, veg and toppings, to make big bowl noodles into a great meal in just a few minutes.

Eat beautiful Rice noodles with broth [add your protein, veg & toppings] Low in fat Low in sugar

Pack size: 101G

Ingredients

Rice Noodles (59%) (Rice, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Broth Paste (39%) (Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol], Mirin [Fermented Rice, Water, Maltose, Alcoholl, Water, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Dashi Stock Powder [Salt, Maltose, Dried Bonito Powder (Fish), Wheat Protein, Yeast Extract, Kombu Powder], Salt, Cayenne Pepper), Dried Spring Onion

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK with noodles from South East Asia and broth paste from the UK

Number of uses

This bowl contains 1 serving

Net Contents

101g ℮

Preparation and Usage