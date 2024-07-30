Isla Delice Halal Cordon Bleu 400g

Isla Delice Halal Cordon Bleu 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Cordon Bleu Turkey, Frozen.ARGMLwww.hallal.mosquee-lyon.org
Oven - 15-20minNo Palm OilHalal
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Halal Turkey Meat preparation 53% (origin: Poland) (Halal Turkey Meat 36%, Water, Halal Turkey Skin, Pea Fibre, Potato Starch, Salt, Yeast Extracts, Pepper Flavouring), Breadcrumbs 26% (Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Turmeric, Paprika, Pepper, Potato Starch), Halal Turkey Ham 10% (Halal Turkey Thighs 7% (origin: Poland), Water, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Soybean Protein, Stabilisers E450, E451, Anti-Oxidants E316, Natural Flavourings, Preservatives E250), Halal Melted Cheese 10% (Cheese (Milk and Dairy Products, Eggs), Modified Starches, Whey (Milk and Dairy Products), Melting Salts E339, Gelling Agent E407, Salt, Colouring Agent E160a)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Celery and Mustard. Allergens in bold.

Net Contents

400g

View all Frozen Asian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here