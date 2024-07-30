Lindt Excellence Dark Crunchy Waffle 100g

Discover the new experience of Excellence dark chocolate with delicate crunchy waffle pieces.

Made with the finest ingredients by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers since 1845. The Lindt Difference: passion for chocolate at every step.

The perfect fusion of mild dark chocolate and exquisite pieces of waffle for an indulgently crunchy texture Perfect to enjoy with a cup of coffee With rich flavour profiles, a smooth, even texture and silky sheen, these delicately thin bars excite and entice the senses Dark and aromatic, each Lindt Excellence Chocolate Bar has been created from the finest cocoa and the highest quality ingredients since 1845 The Lindt Difference: passion for chocolate at every step and including sustainably sourced cocoa beans

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Biscuit (8%) (WHEAT Flour, Sugar, Anhydrous MILK Fat, Skimmed MILK Powder, BARLEY Malt, Salt), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous MILK Fat, Emulsifier (SOYA Lecithin).

Allergy Information

May contain ALMONDS, HAZELNUTS, other NUTS and SESAME SEEDS

Net Contents

100g ℮